Storms in Dover leave 1 injured, schools closed

DOVER, Pa (WHTM) - Residents in Dover, York County are cleaning up after strong storms hit the area Wednesday night.

Northern York County Regional Police said they received 26 emergency calls between 5:45 pm and 7 pm for trees and utility poles knocked over by strong winds.

Because of blocked roads preventing buses from getting around and power outages, Dover Area School district canceled classes for Thursday.

One person was injured in the storm, according to police. A 51-year-old man was struck by lightning. He was reportedly conscious when emergency crews arrived.