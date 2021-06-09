Streets blocked after a storm hits York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — It came through quickly and when it was over, some roads were impassable.

A storm that blew through York on June 9 left trees and traffic signals down on the streets. Stunned residents and area workers gathered outside to survey the damage while police stopped and directed traffic.

One man who worked nearby said it was one of the more intense storms he has seen and heard.

“But it just seemed like a tornado came through. There’s a tree down on that street, a tree down on that street and all the way down Roosevelt there’s a couple trees down,” Joe Blanschan said. “A lot of flooding, really high wind. It came through really quick.”

abc26’s meteorologists say the storm probably was not an actual tornado. More likely, it was what is known as straight-line winds, which can seem similar to a tornado.