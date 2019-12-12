Breaking News
Streets closed for police incident in York
2 shot in York

York

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are investigating after two people were shot in the city late Thursday afternoon.

The status of the victims was not immediately known. ABC27’s Aimee Lewis reported a body was on the road near the intersection of South Penn Street and West College Avenue.

The shooting occurred in the 400 block of West College around 5 p.m.

There is a heavy police presence in the area. EMS and firefighters are also at the scene.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

