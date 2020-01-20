Students get life lessons from MLK Day of Service

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A York school kept students in classes for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, but the teachers didn’t stick to the typical curriculum.

Holy Trinity School saw the holiday as the perfect opportunity for community service. Some students went to work at Our Daily Bread Soup Kitchen.

“I learned that you should give back to people because people really need it. It really brings joy to them,” sixth-grader Melania Jefferson said.

Meanwhile, bracing the cold with plastic bags in hand, others cleaned up the neighborhood one piece of garbage at a time. And kindergartners read aloud their Valentine’s Day cards, soon to be shipped to troops and local shut-ins.

“I don’t believe children do enough service, and if they don’t do it when they’re kids, they’re not going to be open to it when they are adults,” principal Peggy Snyder said. “And we need adults to do service and things for people that aren’t as well off as they are.”