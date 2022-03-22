YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — One man’s garbage is another man’s art…at least that’s what participants in the York County Solid Waste Authority’s Recycled Art Contest demonstrate. To promote recycling and celebrate Earth Day, YCSWA is holding a contest for high school students, inviting them to recycle waste into works of art.

Students create projects out of recycled, recovered, and found materials, and the projects will be displayed at the Agricultural and Industrial Museum in York from April 16-23.

There are 36 students participating in the 2022 contest from schools including Central York High School, Christian School of York, Eastern York High School, Hanover Area High School, Northern York County High School, William Penn High School, and York Suburban High School, according to a release from YCSWA.

The Recycled Art Contest award reception is on April 21 at 6:30 p.m. Each student winner receives an art supply gift certificate, and their schools’ art departments receive an art supply gift certificate in the same amount, as well.

This is YCSWA’s seventh year holding the high school Recycled Art Contest. Learn more about the contest and past winners here, and check the Agricultural and Industrial Museum’s hours here.