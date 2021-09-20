Central York reverses decision on book ban after growing protests

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — After weeks of protest, the Central York School District has decided that it will now allow the previously banned books, websites, and movies to be accessed by students.

Schools banning books is not a new concept, although many thought we have moved beyond that. Not the case in the Central York School District, where on Monday, Sept. 20, parents and students are telling the school board to reverse the course.

Students, parents, teachers, and community members, are all protesting the district’s book ban. We have been covering this controversy for weeks. Students have been protesting a list of resources that the district banned.

The books, websites, and movies on the list are all about race and racism — many by Black authors. There has been a backlash against the district for banning them.

“This is not the central I know. This is not who we are. We are not a school district that should be seen as racist or divisive. We are a school district that really does support diversity,” Delma Rivera-Lytle, Central York diversity education specialist, said.

