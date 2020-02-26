Suicide website using York Haven woman’s death as success story

YORK HAVEN, Pa. (WHTM) — A York County family’s grief is being made worse by a suicide website.

The site hosts discussions about suicide methods and reasons and provided 25-year-old Shawn Shatto with a poison recipe to end her life.

Now, they’re featuring her as a “success story.”

Shawn died by suicide on May 22, 2019. Months of grieving have done nothing to chip away at the grief of her mother, Jackie Bieber.

“I never thought I’d be singing happy birthday to my girl at her grave site,” Jackie Bieber said.

She talks to her daughter a lot, and her daughter is talked about a lot.

“It’s like they’re not human beings that have families that see this,” Jackie said. “They treat it like a success story,” said Chip Bieber, Shawn’s stepfather.

The website is using Shawn’s story as a testimonial, detailing how she died, while taking jabs at the Biebers, York County Coroner Pam Gay and Rep. Dawn Keefer, (R-York, Cumberland counties) who introduced Shawn’s Law last fall.

“The site is abhorrent that they do what they do, and then celebrate it, and not only that, they’re antagonistic to the families that are suffering,” Keefer said.

Shawn’s Law would increase penalties on those who aid or encourage suicide. It will be debated in April and has bipartisan support.

“Those people don’t want to end their life. They just want to end their pain, because I know she would never want to leave us,” Bieber said.

The Biebers are tormented by a daughter’s death and site members who mock their appearance, parenting and advocacy for mental health.

“She was almost too fragile for this world. She really was. She would never want people to be doing this to us,” Jackie Bieber said.

The Biebers can’t and wont look away from the site. They continue to monitor it, hoping one day it will be shut down.

“I’m using every bit of strength I have just to do this every day, and I will for the rest of my life,” Jackie Bieber said.