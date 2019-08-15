Sunflower Festival features over 40 varieties of sunflowers

NEW PARK, Pa. (WHTM) – The 3rd Annual Sunflower Festival and Maple Lawn Farms has planted ten football fields and over 40 different varieties of sunflowers.

Hugh McPherson of Maple Lawn Farms said, “Not just these yellow guys, but there are red ones, orange and white, so many different sizes and variety in a ten-acre field, that’s ten football field and we planted 187,000 seeds.”

Every guest gets to pick one of their favorite sunflowers from the field and can purchase more.

Maple Lawn Farms is also a vineyard with wine tastings during the festival.

The festival is two weekends only and will conclude Aug. 16-18.

Tickets can be purchased through the farm’s website: https://maplelawnfarms.com/