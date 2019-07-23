21-year-old arrested after fatal shooting in Wellsville

WELLSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A 21-year-old man was arrested after a fatal shooting in Wellsville late Monday, police said.

Wyatt Dettinger, of Wellsville, is charged with criminal homicide regarding the incident at 15 Carroll Street.

State police in York said Dettinger argued with the 48-year-old man and shot him twice with a .243-caliber rifle. He then fled the home with a 17-year-old girl around 11 p.m.

The victim was dead when troopers arrived at the home. His name was not immediately released.

Troopers stopped a red Mazda sedan Dettinger was driving and arrested him after a foot chase into a wooded area. The rifle was still in his possession, police said.