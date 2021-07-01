Suspect arrested in Georgia for attempted homicide of 13-year-old in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — York City Police Department announced Thursday the arrest of Darryl Peeples by Dekalb County Police in Georgia for the attempted homicide of a 13-year-old man in York County.

York City Police say Peeples will be extradited back to York to answer to charges brought against him.

In March, York City Police responded to the shooting on the 100 block of S. Newberry Street. The 13-year-old shooting victim suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The cause for the shooting is still under investigation.