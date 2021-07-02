Suspect in West York Valentine’s Day slaying arraigned

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The suspect in West York Valentine’s Day slaying was arraigned in common pleas court Wednesday.

In April, the U.S. Marshall’s Task Force and York County Drug Task Force arrested Ronald Boyd, Jr. who was wanted for the Feb. 14 deadly shooting of Angel Perez II.

Police say Perez was shot multiple times at close range in the 400 block of West Market Street and taken to Wellspan York Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Two days later, the West York Borough Police Department issued a warrant for Boyd.

Authorities believed the victim, a Springettsbury Township resident, was attending a party with several people at a nearby business when the incident occurred.