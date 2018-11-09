York

3rd suspect sought for York homicide arrested in New Jersey

Posted: Nov 09, 2018 11:44 AM EST

Updated: Nov 09, 2018 12:21 PM EST

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) - A third suspect in a fatal shooting in York last month has been arrested in New Jersey.

Myannh Legette, 21, was captured without incident by the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task force at a home in Trenton early Friday, U.S. Marshal Martin Pane said.

Legette is charged with homicide, robbery, and related charges in the Oct. 7 shooting of 24-year-old Tyler Owens in the 100 block of South Richland Avenue.

He is awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania.

Two co-defendants, 22-year-old Zane Senft of Lebanon and 20-year-old  Rahmeire Bradshaw of Dover, were arrested last month.

