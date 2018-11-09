3rd suspect sought for York homicide arrested in New Jersey
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) - A third suspect in a fatal shooting in York last month has been arrested in New Jersey.
Myannh Legette, 21, was captured without incident by the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task force at a home in Trenton early Friday, U.S. Marshal Martin Pane said.
Legette is charged with homicide, robbery, and related charges in the Oct. 7 shooting of 24-year-old Tyler Owens in the 100 block of South Richland Avenue.
He is awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania.
Two co-defendants, 22-year-old Zane Senft of Lebanon and 20-year-old Rahmeire Bradshaw of Dover, were arrested last month.