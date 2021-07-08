Suspicious death in York City prompts police investigation

YORK, PA. (WHTM) — Police in York City are investigating a suspicious death that took place in the 300 block of Rose Ave Wednesday morning.

Authorities say a female, approximately 40–45-year-old, was found deceased Wednesday morning around 9:15 a.m.

Few details were provided from police other than an autopsy that will be conducted in the near future.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York City Police Department by calling the York City Police Tip Line at ‪717-849-2204 ‬‬‬‬or by submitting a tip by clicking here.

