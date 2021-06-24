Suspicious vehicle call leads York City Police to arrest one on gun charges

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in York City arrested an individual early Monday morning after responding to a suspicious vehicle call.

Officers say they were investigating the suspicious vehicle in a parking lot at 940 Vander Ave. when they encountered a suspect passed out behind the wheel of the car.

Reports indicate a black handgun with an extended magazine was observed in plain view on the passenger seat.

The known suspect was subsequently arrested for DUI and Firearms Offenses. The 9mm handgun was recovered.

The identity of the suspect was not released.

