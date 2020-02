YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — An SUV crashed into the front of a Taco Bell in York.

It happened at the fast-food chain’s location on North Susquehanna Trail in York around 12:15 p.m. Saturday.

Emergency dispatchers said some people were hurt but it’s not clear if anyone was transported.

The SUV knocked out one of the columns of the building.

It’s not clear when the restaurant will reopen.