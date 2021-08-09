Take a swig of legal moonshine at Jimmy Jaxxx Shine Shack in Dillsburg

DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Jimmy Runkle looks exactly like someone who makes moonshine. The difference is, this ‘shine isn’t created in barrels in a remote warehouse, this beverage is perfectly legal.

Runkle owns Jimmy Jaxxx Shine Shack in Dillsburg. His business will be the first business in Dillsburg in many, many years to sell legal moonshine. Murray Small, Whiskey Historian from Dill’s Tavern in the Northern York County Historical and Preservation Society estimates it to be around 200 years since the town saw any sort of moonshine distilling. “One of the first settlers in the area was Matthew Dill, who bought about 500 acres of farmland to start his tavern and make whiskey,” Small said. “Three generations of his family made whiskey and ran the tavern.” Restarting the roots of the town is definitely inspiring to Runkle, saying “It feels amazing to bring back old heritage from hundreds of years ago.”

Runkle got the motivation for his business from his father-in-law. “We watched Moonshiners (TV Show about the moonshining process on the Discovery Channel,) he told me to watch the show and I said ‘I know how to make that.'”

He’s built quite a following across the country for his beverage and is working tirelessly to be able to get his new business operational. “It’s going to be a long journey until I get everything up and ready to go,” Runkle says. He hopes to be open for business sometime in October. “I got a lot of work to do, and a lot of bottles to fill.”

He’s keeping the exact location of the building under wraps for now, because he’s built up quite a following across the country. “When we established the new name of the business last year, we got over 30,000 hits online in just two days,” Runkle said. “If I made the location public, I’d have a lot of people stopping by and I’d be losing time that I should be working.”

The ingredients he uses are corn, sugar, distillers yeast, and spring water, and some extra secrets. The corn is obtained locally from a farm in Dillsburg, and the water is sourced from a spring in nearby Boiling Springs.

Runkle is in talks with the town to be able to sell bottles of moonshine right from his building. Each bottle of regular moonshine will cost $25, and bottles of flavored moonshine will cost $30.