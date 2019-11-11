Tattoo shops ink to aid veterans group

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Glenn Hope Care Farm is a nonprofit that helps military veterans with their mental and physical health.

A fundraiser for the farm in York County is bringing people out to get inked. Four York County tattoo parlors agreed to help Glenn Hope Farm by donating $5 from every booking in November.

The Veterans Day fundraiser is giving a lot of people a great excuse to get some new ink.

“Obviously, I can scream all I want that I support it, but to actually do something is way cooler,” said Mike Bortner, of All American Tattoo Company.

The participating tattoo parlors are:

Black Locust Tattoo Studio in East York;

Voodoo Inque in Dallastown;

All American Tattoo Company in York; and

Mighty Eagle Tattoo in West York.