Teacher walks every street in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Jonathan Desmarais wanted to see every part of the place his students call home, and he knew there was no better way to do it than on foot.

“Being a teacher here in York city, it’s good to see the community that my students live in,” Desmarais said. “It’s interesting to see how when you walk down the length of even one street how the demographics change. The social economics change within just a few blocks, so it was little more surprising to see it happen on foot.”

Passing hundreds of homes, familiar faces, strangers, and places he never knew existed, his quest to walk every city street was completed in just five weeks.

“I’ve had plenty of weird looks but never any negative interactions at all,” he said.

Many roads and alleyways were worth remembering, so Desmarais took hundreds of photos along the way.

“It could have been just the way the light is shining down a back alleyway,” he said. “It could be anything.”

His favorite photo was taken on the homestretch.

“I turned the corner down there, looking at my app, and saw this was the last street, so I’m walking down the street, I come across the sign and the name of street, and I saw it was Home Way,” he said. “Kind of a poetic ending.”

Desmaris walked 171 miles. He said his favorite part of the trek was updating his students at Logos Academy on his discoveries.