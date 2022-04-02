YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A 16-year-old girl was killed in a two-vehicle crash in York on Saturday, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

According to York County Coroner Pamela Gay, the teen was a front-seat passenger in a vehicle crash on the 1500 block of E. Canal Road and Fox Run Road around 3:18 p.m.

The teen, who was wearing a seatbelt, was transported to WellSpan York Hospital and passed away at 5:31 p.m.

Stay up to date with the latest news, politics, weather, and sports with the abc27 newsletters. Click here to sign up!

Northern York County Police are investigating the crash, according to the coroner’s office.

Next of kin have been notified and the teen’s identity has not been publicly released. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.

Details of the accident and any injuries sustained to others involved were not released by the coroner’s office.