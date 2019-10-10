Teen shot, injured in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A 17-year-old told police he was shot in the leg Wednesday evening during a struggle for a gun in the 100 block fo East Clarke Avenue.

The teen reported he had been approached by an unknown male and an argument began. At some point, a gun was displayed and the struggle ensued.

The gun was recovered at the scene.

Police said the teen was targeted. He was in stable condition at a hospital.

Anyone with information should call the York police tip line at 717-849-2204 or York County Crime Stoppers at 755-TIPS.