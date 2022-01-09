Teenage boy dies after shooting in York City

YORK, Pa, (WHTM) — A teenage boy has died after being shot in York during the early morning hours on Saturday, Jan. 8.

According to a report from the York County Coroner’s Office, the shooting occurred around 6:10 a.m. in the 600 block of West Philadelphia Street. The teenager was reportedly at the residence with others when the incident occurred.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

York City Police will continue to investigate this incident.

The next of kin has been notified, and an autopsy is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 10. at Lehigh Valley Hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.