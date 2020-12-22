Teenager arrested for assault and robbery in York, charged as an adult

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — On October 15, 2020, a man was assaulted with a knife and had their car after they refused to give the suspect a ride in the parking lot of 908 S George St in York, according to the Spring Garden Township Police Department.

The victim sustained multiple stab wounds and his vehicle was recovered the next morning in Lancaster County.

Evidence recovered by police inside the car and at the scene helped them identify the suspect as 17-year-old Tymere Forry.

Forry is now in custody and awaiting arraignment after being located in Lancaster County.

He is being charged as an adult for robbery, robbery of motor vehicle, aggravated assault, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.