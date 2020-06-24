Teenager dead after shooting in York County

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Coroner says a 19-year-old is dead after a shooting incident Tuesday night.

Michael Quinones, was found dead in the backyard of his residence on the 500 block of W. Princess Street around 8:20 p.m. as a result of a shooting.

York City Police are investigating the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact them at 717-846-1234.

