Teenager killed in York shooting, police still investigating

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — An 18-year-old died early Tuesday morning at WellSpan York Hospital following an apparent shooting in York City, according to authorities.
An autopsy is scheduled for later on Tuesday but the he overnight shooting is still being investigated by the York City Police Department as a homicide.
More information to follow.
