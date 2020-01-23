‘Tenacity’ lands local kid at front of NASA contest

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A Central York student may have a role in NASA’s next mission to Mars.

Eamon Reilly, a fourth-grader at Sinking Springs Elementary School, entered a contest to name the next Mars rover. NASA received 28,000 entries and narrowed the names down to nine finalists.

Reilly’s pitch made the final cut.

“I came up with Tenacity because scientists need to have tenacity to make a Mars rover, and also on Mars they need tenacity to drive the rover around,” Reilly said.

NASA has an online poll where anyone can vote for their favorite name. The space agency will announce the winner on March 15.

—

Online: https://mars.nasa.gov/mars2020/participate/name-the-rover/