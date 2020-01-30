Tensions rise in York employment debate

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – York Mayor Michael Helfrich says he can’t fill important positions in the city because of the residency requirement.

His solution is allowing city employees to live outside of York, but the council continues to delay a vote on getting rid of the requirement.

“You have to be frustrated when something that you know will help improve the city of York is not getting done and you have no control over it,” Helfrich said.

Helfrich says the council is wasting money and time.

“We are hiring people and paying to train them and then having them leave after six months,” he said.

York fire chief, Chad Deardorff, could lose his job over the issue. Deardorff was given a waiver to live outside the city for a year. The waiver expires next month and council won’t renew, so the chief either has to step down or move his family.

“I think that it is a travesty that somebody that has given this much to the city would be treated this way,” Helfrich said.

The council argues city jobs should be reserved for city residents.