‘That’s How We Roll’ snack manufacturer opening location in York County

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – That’s How We Roll is coming to York County. The snacks manufacturing company based out of New Jersey is opening a new location in Springettsbury Township.

Planners say the facility will create 50 jobs within three years and will be occupying a 71,000 square foot building on Innovation Drive.

The new equipment and building renovations come with a $4.4 million price tag.

The York County Economic Alliance says manufacturing apart of the DNA in York County, and this is an exciting addition to an already growing workforce.

The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team, which works with companies considering to locate or expand in Pennsylvania. The York County Economic Alliance helped find the site.

The county is a popular spot for manufacturing businesses because of its existing infrastructure and proximity to major markets.

“Everyone knows York County is the “Snack Food Capital of the World,” said Kevin Schreiber, the president and CEO of the York County Economic Alliance. “This is certainly another great addition to that high-class of manufacturers here in Central PA.”

An exact timeline is still being developed but the alliance says renovations will get started in the near future.