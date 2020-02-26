The 10th annual Restaurant Week York winter event underway

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The 10th annual Restaurant Week York winter event is underway featuring 27 participating restaurants, offering up all kinds of tasty cuisine.

This is the biggest culinary celebration in York organized by the York City Independent Restaurant Association. New this year, they’re planning two Restaurant Week York events for 2020, the winter event happening right now and a fall event, running from Sept. 21 to 27.

Restaurant Week York shows York City as one of the top culinary destinations in southcentral Pennsylvania by increasing awareness of the many dining opportunities available in York as well as stimulating business and revenue for York restaurants.

Karl Spangler of Central Family Restaurant talked with abc27’s Daniel Hamburg and cooked up some delicious food.

Each restaurant has specials where you can get breakfast and lunch for $5, $10, or $15 and dinner options for $20, $30, or $40. Plus there are “Restaurant Week only” exclusive menu items.

Now’s the time to visit the restaurants you’ve always wanted to try and go back to the spots you’ve always loved.

No tickets are needed, but reservations are highly recommended. Restaurant Week began on Monday and runs through Sunday, March 1.

Visit rwyork.com for menu information and a list of all 27 participating restaurants.