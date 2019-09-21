The 12th Annual Women Build Week event begins this weekend

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – This weekend begins the 12th Annual Women Build Week event.

York Habitat for Humanity and State Farm Insurance invites women to build alongside future homeowners from September 21 to September 28.

State Representative Carol-Hill Evans will be kicking off the event Saturday.

York Habitat for Humanity is one of 300 Habitat organizations nationwide hosting Women Build projects in 2019.

Women Build Week brings together women to devote at least one day to building safe, decent and affordable housing in their local communities. York Habitat is expecting a record turnout for the event.

“This is a great opportunity for women of all skill levels to come together to help a family build a decent and affordable place they can call home, and we are grateful to State Farm for their financial and volunteer support,” said Tammi Morris, Executive Director of York Habitat for Humanity.

No construction skills are necessary to participate in this year’s project.

To volunteer or donate, call Rick Worden at 717-854-6168, ext. 106 or email him at richard@yorkhabitat.org.