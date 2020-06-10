Woman killed in York County house fire

York, Pa. (WHTM) — West Manchester Township Fire Department says a woman in her mid-80s was killed in a house fire.

Around 50 firefighters responded to the blaze that started just before midnight Tuesday on Lark Drive.

Firefighters say when they arrived at the scene, the fire consumed much of the house, and they were only able to check the bedrooms. They later found out that 85-year-old Evelyn Gentzler had difficulty moving around and mostly stayed in her living room, which is where they found her body.

West Manchester Township Fire Chief Clif Laughman says along with the loss of life, there is an estimated $160,000 in damages.

“We had a lot of fire on the right side of the structure, so just trying to make access where it was safe,” said Laughman.

Neighbors say they heard a loud sound when the fire started, which investigators are looking into.

“She is on oxygen so there is a possibility that because of the amount of fire, her oxygen tanks may have ruptured, so that would have been the explosion you would have heard,” Laughman.

Laughman said nothing looks suspicious, but because the fire was fatal, State Police fire marshals are assisting in the investigation.