YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The CROWN (Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair) Act will be introduced in York’s latest legislative agenda by York City Council Vice President Edquina Washington, according to a press release from the City of York.

The CROWN Act prohibits discrimination in workplaces and schools against people with hairstyles associated with a particular race or national origin, such as braids, locs, twists, and bantu knots, the release says.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

“As a woman of color, I can relate to the unwanted comments and condescending looks from those struggling to relate to my natural hair style,” Washington said in the release. “I am proud to introduce The CROWN Act legislation at City Council’s May 3, 2022, meeting for consideration of codification into our local ordinances. This important legislation aims to ban race-based hair discrimination to allow people of color to represent their culture proudly, indiscriminately, and unapologetically.”

The proposed legislation was drafted in collaboration with the York City Human Relations Commission. The meeting at which it will be proposed will be held on Tuesday, May 3.