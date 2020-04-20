The York Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary sews over 1,000 face masks

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The pandemic has brought the Women’s Auxiliary of The Salvation Army of York quilt sewing to a halt and made them switch gears and start sewing masks.

“The hospitals are not accepting quilts anymore,” Mary Ann Gallagher, a member of the Women’s Auxiliary of The Salvation Army said. “So that’s why we switched to sewing masks.”

The ladies of the women’s auxiliary have taken up needle and thread to help out local hospitals that are facing dwindling supplies of personal protective equipment. Amid the shortage, hospitals are eager to receive the homemade masks.

“We supplied York Hospital with over 500 masks so far,” said Mary Ann. “We’ve also given masks to Hanover Hospital, Head Start of York County, and of course, family and friends. We gave about 50 masks to The Salvation Army for the staff and volunteers to use.”

Other sewing groups in the area have joined them in mask making. Members of Quilts for Kids and the Advent Lutheran Church Quilters are lending a hand to help out. The Women’s Auxiliary hosts an annual Fabric Fair to raise funds, and many local sewers who volunteer to help during that event are also sewing masks.

“I can tell you that the volunteers and the auxiliary members are a fantastic group of women and men,” Mary Ann continued. “There is such camaraderie among this group. I have met some wonderful people and made so many friends. I am very grateful to have them in my life.”

To stay safe, auxiliary members and volunteers are sewing the masks from home. Mary Ann sometimes puts fabric and elastic in a bag on a bench in front of her house so that those who need supplies can pick them up without any contact.

For the ladies of the auxiliary, sewing the masks is more than just a substitute for their passion for quilting.

“Everyone is very grateful when we give them the masks. It’s a good thing for us to keep busy. We can’t quilt – well, we can but the quilts aren’t going anywhere at this point. Sewing masks is our way of helping the community. It makes us feel good as we help others,” Mary Ann said.

In times of crisis, we are all reminded that we are connected by the common thread of humanity. The Women’s Auxiliary of The Salvation Army of York is sewing that thread with love and hope.