Third man dies after 2 separate shootings in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A third man has died after two separate shootings Wednesday night.

The York County Coroner’s Office said Tyre Johnson, 20, died Thursday night at WellSpan York Hospital.

Johnson was shot near North Pershing and Jefferson avenues around 9:45 p.m. He was taken to a hospital and was in critical condition before dying Thursday around 9:12 p.m., a coroner’s report said.

Two other men were fatally shot Wednesday night on the 500 block of West Princess Street. Authorities identified them as Lawrence Alston, 29, and Charles McCallister, 42, both of York.

Both were taken to WellSpan York Hospital and later pronounced dead.

Investigators said they don’t know if the two shootings are connected. They don’t have any suspects.

Multiple shell casings and other evidence were recovered at both shooting scenes. Investigators believe each of the men was targeted, police said.