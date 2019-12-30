Thousands to get new police coverage Tuesday

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Thousands of people in York County will have new police officers protecting their communities in the new year.

The Northern York County Regional Police Department will begin serving the residents of North Codorus Township, Manheim Township, and Heidelberg Township on Tuesday, beginning at 6 p.m.

Those municipalities previously were covered by the South Western Regional Police Department, but when North Codorus opted to go elsewhere, increased costs forced its neighbors to do the same.

“This has been a highly emotionally charged situation now for several months,” Northern York Deputy Chief David Lash said. “As a police department, we have tried to stay out of the emotion. This is a business for us, providing police services.”

Northern York is looking to buy South Western’s equipment and cruisers, even it’s building. Response time, Lash said, won’t suffer.

“Whether they’re a municipality that is two miles away from our station or 15 miles away, the response time is very similar in both of those because of the way we deploy our officers,” he said.

“It may be a different color car, a different color uniform, but they can rest assured if they need to call 911, an officer will show up in a timely matter and act professionally when they get there,” Lash added.

When it became clear that South Western was going to disband, Lash lash says he gave applications to its officers so they’d be able to keep their jobs, make the same money, and cover the same area. Most did not accept the offer.

Northern York will bring on eight new officers to help cover its expanded area of 11 municipalities.