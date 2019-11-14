Three charged for York robbery

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Police announced Thursday, three people have been charged for a robbery near a Giant Food on 1225 Carlisle Road.

On Oct. 22, police were responding to a Giant Food for a robbery when they were given details of the suspect’s vehicle fleeing from the area, a white Toyota Sequoia.

Police were able to locate and intercept the vehicle, taking three suspects into custody: Jakob Stedham, Kendra Stedham, and Sanika Dickson.

Jakob Stedham

Kendra Stedham

Sanika Dickson

When police arrived at the scene, a York ambulance was already present to treat the victim. He had two cuts under his eyes and laceration on the back of his head, covered in blood.

The victim said he was approached by a woman, Kendra Stedham, saying her car ran out of gas and she needed money. He declined but offered to drive her back home after he was done grocery shopping because he lived nearby.

When he returned from the grocery store, he gave her $20 for gas, saying it was more than enough to take her home. She walked into the passenger side of his car asking for more money, when a man, Jakon Stedham, got into the backseat of the victim’s car and grabbed his head.

The victim screamed for help when a woman, Sanika Dickson, approached, appearing to help him. Dickson, however, began to assault him and stole his wallet.

Witnesses said they heard the victim yell for help and saw he was being robbed. Surveillance footage confirmed the three entering the victim’s car at different points, then running back to their parked Toyota Sequoia in the parking lot.

All three were charged with 2 counts of robbery, simple assault, criminal conspiracy robbery, and theft by unlawful taking, in addition to a handful of separate offenses.