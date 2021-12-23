Three dead after crash on I-83 SB in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Coroner says three people have died after a multiple-vehicle crash, involving entrapment, happened just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, closing exit 16A: PA 72 South – Queen Street off of I-83 southbound.

Coroner Pamela Gay says one person died at the scene, around 3:50 p.m., and two others were seriously injured and taken to Wellspan York Hospital, and later died around 3:30 p.m.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

The office says other people were injured, but they won’t be able to release information on their conditions.

Additional details will be available Thursday.

This is a developing story. Stay in the know with abc27 on-air, online and on the abc27 mobile app. Know traffic conditions on the abc27 Traffic page or app.