Three hospitalized after two separate shootings in York City

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are investigating two York City shootings on Tuesday night that left three victims hospitalized.

Police say on July 14 at approximately 9:21 p.m. the York City Police Department responded to the area of S. Hawthorne and School Place for the report of a shooting.

An 18-year-old male from York had been shot and was transported to York Hospital where he is in stable condition. Police believed the victim was targeted in this case.

The same night a second shooting was reported in the 500 block of Mckenzie St. around 9:30 p.m. Officers found two adult males, one that was 20, and the other that was 26, that had been shot in that area and then transported to York Hospital by private vehicle.

Officials say both individuals were in stable condition and they believe these two were also targeted in this case.

Police don’t think these two shootings are related.

Anyone with information about these incidents should contact the York City Police Department at ‪717-846-1234 or ‪717-849-2219 or submit a tip through the CRIMEWATCH .

