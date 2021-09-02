Three injured in multi-vehicle crash that shut down portion of I-83 NB

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are on the scene of a three-vehicle crash that took place along I-83 in York County Thursday just before 4 a.m.

Troopers say a tractor-trailer, driven by 51-year-old William Nickle, was experiencing an equipment issue on I-83 northbound when he merged onto the shoulder. At that time, a second tractor-trailer, driven by 48-year-old Seidu Dauda, rear-ended Nickle, pushing his vehicle into the guide rail, disabling his vehicle.

Shortly after, a third tractor-trailer, driven by an unnamed individual, collided with the wreck again, causing disabling damage.

Official documents say all three operators sustained injuries and were transported to York Hospital for treatment.