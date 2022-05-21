YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Three people have been injured in a shooting that happened in York on Saturday, May 21.

According to York City Police, at around 5:45 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of East Market Street for a reported shooting.

During the investigation, police discovered three males who all had gunshot wounds. The victims consisted of two 34-year-old men and one 33-year-old man.

All three victims were taken to York Hospital. The conditions of the men are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department. Tips can always be anonymous.