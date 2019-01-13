Three Kings Day celebration brings York community together

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) - The York County Hispanic Coalition held Three Kings Day on Saturday, a holiday observed in most Spanish-speaking countries, as well as a day when children typically receive toys.

The day served as a resource fair and toy giveaway for families in York. Nearly 30 community service providers were in attendance, offering information on vital programs.

"Many cultures celebrate many things..." said Dalynet Torres-Cruz, chairwoman of the YCHC. "This event is not only for Hispanic families....we want to show the world the unity that we have, share our culture and resources, and just bring the community together in unity."

Over the past couple of years York County Hispanic Coalition has been able to distribute toys to nearly 1,000 families.