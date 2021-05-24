Three teens injured after two weekend shootings in York City

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Three teens were injured over the weekend during two separate shootings incidents.

The York City Police Department says a 19-year-old was shot on the first block of E. Maple St on Saturday, May 22 around 10:30 p.m.

Officials say the 19-year-old sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital via a privately owned vehicle.

The shooting is still under investigation but comes one day before another shooting in the area.

On Sunday, May 23, 2021 around 4:45 p.m., another shooting incident took place in the area of S. Queen St and E. College Ave.

Two victims, a 19-year-old male and an 18-year-old female, were shot and transported to an area hospital where they were treated for their injuries.

Both victims are expected to survive and detectives continue to investigate.

