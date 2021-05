YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — York County 911 tells abc27 that three people were shot and wounded early Friday morning.

The call came in just before 12:30 a.m. as officers rushed to the intersection of Parkway Boulevard and N. George Street.

Police say all of the victims were taken to the hospital but there conditions were not immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News.