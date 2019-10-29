Three York County Fire Departments set to merge

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — After 18 months of talk, the final vote for a merger between three York County fire departments is set to happen in November.

The fire departments that will be merging are Leo Independent Fire Engine Co. No. 1, Laurel Fire Co. No. 1, and Union Volunteer Fire Company.

The merger board is made up of nine members from the three merging departments.

They say the top goals are to provide high-quality emergency services, spend less time fundraising, prevent the burnout of the volunteers, and increase recruitment of members.

The departments say with a successful merger there are no plans to change or close any of their fire stations.

The new department will have the name of Alliance Fire and Rescue Services, Inc.

The department said, “The mission of the Alliance Fire and Rescue Services, Inc., Working as ONE with the highest level of training and professionalism, is to preserve life, property, and the environment by providing protection and safety to the community.”

The final vote for the merger of the departments is planned at each of the departments’ business meetings in November. A statement will follow with more information sometime after the votes on November 11.