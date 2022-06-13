YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The York State Fair announced on June 12 that Toby Keith’s concert on July 29 has been canceled due to Keith’s stomach cancer diagnosis he received six months ago.

“Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer. I’ve spent the last six months receiving chemo, radiation, and surgery. So far so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax. I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait,” Keith said in an Instagram and Facebook post on June 12.

Get the latest news, sports, weather, and breaking news with the abc27 Newsletters. Sign up today!

Tracy Byrd will still perform on July 29, and the York State Fair is actively looking for a replacement act for Keith. Ticketholders will be able to use their tickets for the replacement act or are eligible for a refund. Refund information will be available soon.