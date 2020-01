YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Eugene Depasquale is hosting a town hall in York Tuesday night to discuss the issues most important to south-central Pennsylvanians.

The two-term auditor general is running to represent the 10th congressional district which includes Dauphin County and parts of York and Cumberland Counties.

The town hall is open to the public and starts at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 21, at Crispus Attucks York, on South Duke Street.