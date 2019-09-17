Toymakers get help from local experts

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Toymakers want to know how successful their products will be before they hit the shelves, so they take them into schools.

The Goddard School of York is one of 50 toy test ambassadors, so this week, 18 toys for infants to 6-year-olds will be rotated in classrooms.

Unknown to the students, playing with the toys is actually a test. Teachers will watch closely and take note of which toys were used most, which promoted teamwork, and how long each kid spent playing.

The results are given to manufacturers, but the teachers will also let parents know what new toys their kids liked most.