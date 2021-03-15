Traffic delays expected on Route 851 in York Co. for “diverging diamond interchange”

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A traffic heads-up for Shrewsbury, York County.

Over the next two days, drivers can expect intermittent, 15-minute delays on Route 851 at Exit 4 near Interstate 83.

Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., construction workers will be moving in beams for a new bridge.

PennDOT is reconstructing the exit into what’s called a “diverging diamond interchange.”

“This is something that’s fairly new. It’s not the first one. But it’s one of the first in the state of Pennsylvania. And we believe it’ll really improve efficiency,” said David Thompson of PennDOT.

Thompson also said the Shrewbury area has grown so much in recent years that traffic from 851 sometimes backs up onto I-83.