Traffic restrictions: Carroll Township Golf Course Road/ Range Road

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Starting Aug. 15, left turns and cross-traffic will be prohibited from Golf Course Road and Range Road onto U.S. 15 south of Dillsburg Borough in Carroll Township, York County.

Temporary curbing and reflective delineators will be implemented to ease the new restrictions, impacting those traveling on Golf Course Road or Range Road who want to turn left onto, or crossover U.S. 15.

There will be no traffic operations changes for U.S. 15 travelers.

Motorists can check road conditions on www.511PA.com.