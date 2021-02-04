Transit director and bus driver: Federal mask mandate helpful even though masks were already required

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — On the third day of a new federal requirement to wear masks on public transportation vehicles (as well as aboard commercial aircraft), the head of two local transit agencies and a frontline bus operator both said they welcome the mandate, even if little changes in practice.

After all, masks were already required on Midstate buses because of agency policy and an executive order signed by Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf.

So why does the federal law matter?

“I think it helps us in a way where when they see it’s coming from a higher authority,” said Gerson Leon, a York-based bus operator with Rabbit Transit. “It’s not just something the driver’s telling them — but that, listen, it’s global.”

The big boss at Rabbit Transit (as well as Harrisburg-based Capital Area Transit, or CAT) agreed the federal mandate is another useful too alongside longstanding agency policy.

“We have a very simple policy: The bus will not move unless everyone’s nose and mouth is covered,” said Richard Farr, executive director of the agencies.

Fortunately, he said, tensions rarely escalate.

“I think most of our customers have already signed on the fact that this is a requirement,” Farr said. “And most believe it’s the right thing to do, which is the most encouraging part.”

Leon said drivers and passengers have “grow[n] together to adjust to” the new world and that a little bit of logic goes a long way.

“‘It’s uncomfortable. I can’t breathe,'” he said, characterizing excuses people use for not wearing masks. “But I always respond to them, instead of challenging them, just to think about the greater picture, right? Where a little bit of discomfort will help in the long term.”

Farr added that he wants riders to know that if they’ve tested positive for COVID-19 or are experiencing symptoms but need transportation, they should call Rabbit Transit or CAT rather than boarding a bus.

He said the agencies will do everything possible to provide safe transportation without putting other riders at risk — in other words, no one who has or might have COVID-19 should board a bus just because they think they won’t have another way to get around.