Treasure Hunt ticket sold in Dillsburg wins $63K

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A Treasure Hunt ticket sold in Dillsburg is among four that will split a $253,000 jackpot from Friday’s drawing, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced.

The ticket sold at the Rite Aid store on Route 15 wins an individual prize of $63,439.50, minus taxes.

Other winning tickets were sold in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and in Clintonville, in Venango County.

Each ticket matched all five numbers drawn: 3, 12, 15, 16 and 24.

Winners cannot be identified until the prizes are claimed and the tickets validated.

Treasure Hunt winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

